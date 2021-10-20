Red Sox React After Controversial Ball-Strike Calls Prove Pivotal In ALCS

'It is a tough job'

by

Nathan Eovaldi was pitching to Jason Castro. It was tied in the top of the ninth with two outs and the Boston Red Sox pitcher just improved to a 1-2 count after his fastball was fended off foul.

Eovaldi delivered on his fourth pitch of the at-bat, painting the top right corner of the strike zone with a curveball. Except, it was called a ball, and the missed call was pretty pivotal in the game.

After that, Eovaldi allowed the go-ahead run that made the difference in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. Meanwhile on social media, fans got upset about home-plate umpire Laz Diaz.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Diaz missed 23 ball-strike calls during Game 4. Nick Pivetta had “no comment” about the official’s uniform. Again, Twitter was not as kind.

Manager Alex Cora was more cordial, despite a heated argument between him and Diaz in the third inning.

“It is a tough job,” Alex Cora told reporters after the 9-2 loss.

“I really disagree with one early on. It was the third inning and a 3-2 count. J.D.’s very — he doesn’t argue too much, and the way he reacted, I had to jump right away. I don’t want him to get thrown out. We disagree with that one.”

And so it’s on to Game 5.

More MLB:

Why Alex Cora Went With Nathan Eovaldi In Ninth Inning Of Game 4
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve
Previous Article

Red Sox Wrap: Astros Mount Ninth-Inning Rally, Tie ALCS With Game 4 Win
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale
Next Article

Here Are Starting Pitchers For ALCS Game 5 Between Red Sox-Astros

Picked For You

Related