Red Sox Vs. Astros Game 4 Lineups: No Changes For Boston From Game 3

The Red Sox look to push the Astros to the brink of elimination Tuesday night.

Boston hosts Houston at Fenway Park for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series after a convincing 12-3 win Monday night in Game 3 helped the Red Sox take a 2-1 series lead.

Nick Pivetta will take the mound for the Red Sox opposite of Zack Greinke. Pivetta has dazzled in the postseason, while Greinke probably won’t give Astros fans much optimism for turning things around when it comes to their struggling pitching.

As for the lineups, Red Sox manager Alex Cora is sticking with what worked in Game 3 and will deploy the same lineup.

First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. You can catch an hour of pre and postgame coverage on NESN.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (2-1)

Kyle Schwarber, 1B

Kiké Hernández, CF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Alex Verdugo, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Christian Vázquez, C

Christian Arroyo, 2B