Red Sox Vs. Nationals Lineups: Boston Trotting Out Same Group In Finale

The Boston Red Sox earned a critical, albeit dramatic, win over the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

And in the final game of the regular season, they will stick with what works.

The only change to the Red Sox lineup Sunday will be on the mound, with Chris Sale set to get the ball for Boston. The Red Sox currently control their own destiny in the American League Wild Card race, so things are pretty simple: win Sunday, and they’ll host the AL Wild Card Game on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Bobby Dalbec stays on the bench, meaning Kyle Schwarber will play first base again. Christian Vázquez will catch Sale, while Kiké Hernández plays second base. Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe and J.D. Martinez will man the outfield for the visitors.

The Nationals will have Joan Adon on the mound for his Major League debut. With this start, he’ll have played at four levels this season, having made 17 starts in High-A, three in Double-A and one in Triple-A. Across those 21 outings, the righty has a 7-6 record and 4.97 ERA.

First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. ET on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at 2. Here are the lineups.

RED SOX (91-70)

Kiké Hernández, 2B

Kyle Schwarber, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, RF

Alex Verdugo, LF

Hunter Renfroe, CF

Christian Vázquez, C

Tanner Houck, P