Kyle Schwarber represents a new wrinkle in the latest installment in the rivalry the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees share.

The Red Sox slugger bats leadoff Tuesday night at Fenway Park when Boston hosts New York in the American League Wild Card Game. Schwarber mostly has batted second or sixth during his Red Sox stint, but manager Alex Cora moves him to the top spot, where he’ll look to spark Boston’s offense as the designated hitter in the do-or-die game.

Center fielder Kiké Hernández, who had been the leadoff hitter for much of the season, moves to the No. 2 spot. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Rafael Devers and left fielder Alex Verdugo comprise the heart of Boston’s batting order.

J.D. Martinez will miss the Wild Card Game due to the ankle injury he suffered Sunday during the regular-season finale. Martinez’s absence allows Schwarber to DH and also makes room for first baseman Bobby Dalbec, who bats eighth.

Christian Arroyo bats ninth and plays second base. José Iglesias is ineligible to compete in the playoffs.

Kevin Plawecki starts at catcher and bats seventh. Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has performed better this season with Plawecki as his battery-mate than he did with Christian Vázquez.

Gerrit Cole is the Yankees’ starting pitcher.