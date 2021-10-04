Red Sox Wild Card Game: How Will Roster, Lineup Vs. Yankees Look?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have clinched a berth in the Wild Card Game, and now they have to figure out who is going to play in said game.

With their win Sunday over the Washington Nationals, the Red Sox clinched the top wild card spot and will host a winner-take-all game Tuesday at Fenway Park against the New York Yankees.

Nathan Eovaldi will get the ball for the Red Sox and will be opposed by Gerrit Cole. And while the rosters can change after each round, both teams have to set 26-man rosters for the Wild Card Game.

So, let’s take a crack at who will make it for Boston.

PITCHERS

Matt Barnes

Ryan Brasier

Austin Davis

Nathan Eovaldi

Tanner Houck

Adam Ottavino

Martín Pérez

Nick Pivetta

Garrett Richards

Hansel Robles

Eduardo Rodriguez

Hirokazu Sawamura

Garrett Whitlock

The notable omissions here are Sale and Hernandez. Hernandez has just been too erratic this season to leave to chance. Sale, though he probably would be willing to pitch if needed, would be on one day’s rest, and despite only making 62 pitches Sunday, he shouldn’t be counted on. If the Red Sox get ahead in Tuesday and want to save arms, they already have Whitlock, Richards and even Sawamura who can go multiple innings, then Sale gets added for the Division Series if needed.

We keep Pivetta, Rodriguez and Houck here because they could give the Red Sox an inning if needed.