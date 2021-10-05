NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox on Tuesday morning announced their roster for the American League Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees. Since it is considered its own postseason round, the Red Sox will be able to make changes should they advance to the AL Division Series.

Here are a few thoughts and takeaways on the group Boston chose for Tuesday night’s playoff game at Fenway Park.

— It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Chris Sale was left off. Although he only went 2 1/3 innings Sunday against the Washington Nationals, he threw 62 pitches. That’s a lot to ask for him to pitch on one day’s rest, even though he was willing to do so.

Further, if Sale actually did pitch Tuesday, he likely wouldn’t be as effective, and it probably would force the Red Sox to wait longer to use him in the ALDS should they make it.

— The J.D. Martinez absence hurts just by virtue of who he is, but conversely, it does allow the Red Sox to keep Bobby Dalbec’s bat in the lineup while not needing to play Kyle Schwarber at first base.

— Also, the loss of Martinez basically forces the Red Sox to play Christian Arroyo since they’ll now need Kiké Hernández to play in center field. It was trending in that direction, anyway, but the loss of Martinez all but secures it.

— Perhaps a more surprising omission from the roster than anyone else is Hirokazu Sawamura, especially with Matt Barnes playing over him. Sawamura was a bubble guy, and the Yankees generally have fared well against him this season.