Red Sox Wrap: Boston Can’t Beat Framber Valdez In ALCS Game 5

The Red Sox will head to Houston with a chip on their shoulder.

Boston dropped Game 5 of the American League Championship Series to the Astros, 9-1, on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Sure, the Astros’ offense exploded late in the game, scoring five runs in the sixth inning another in the seventh. Chris Sale’s dominant start — save for a second-inning home run — was marred by those late innings, and he finished with two earned runs (four total) on three hits with seven strikeouts and a pair of walks before the bullpen came in after 5 1/3 innings.

But this can’t all be attributed to pitching. The Red Sox offense couldn’t get anything going against a red-hot Framber Valdez, who allowed just three hits through eight innings. Boston was no-hit into the fifth.

There’s not much you can work with there, whether you’re down one run or eight.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Yordan Alvarez was on fire in the cleanup spot for Houston. He finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs, two runs and only one strikeout. In addition to the solo home run off of Sale, he also got a double off of the Red Sox starter.