Red Sox Wrap: Two Grand Slams Fuel 9-5 Win Vs. Astros In Game 2

NESN Logo Sign In

The American League Championship Series is all tied up and heading back to Boston.

Thanks to a 9-4 victory Saturday in Game 2 against the Houston Astros, the Red Sox have improved to 93-70 on the season.

The Astros, meanwhile, fall to 95-68 in the series pennant.

You can find the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox and Astros each used eight pitchers in Game 1 in a battle of the bullpen. That wasn’t the case for Boston on Saturday, as Nathan Eovaldi went 5 1/3 and benefitted from a ton of run support early.

But the Astros gave themselves hope in the bottom of the fourth, when Kyle Tucker and Ricky Gutiérrez batted in RBIs. That led to Houston burning four more arms in relief when its already without their ace.

STARS OF THE GAME

— J.D. Martinez got Boston going with a grand slam, and Rafael Devers put Houston away with another. They both cleared the bases in the first and second inning, respectively, to put the team up 8-0. It also was the first time in MLB postseason history where two grand slams were hit.

— Kiké Hernández has been a staple in this section lately, and went 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI including a solo home run. With five home runs, four doubles, and nine RBIs, his nine extra-base hits in the last five games are the most in a five-game span in postseason history.

— Eovaldi went more than five innings, even if he didn’t necessarily need to. He scattered five hits over 5 1/3 innings and recorded just three strikeouts, but he had plenty of a cushion and the outing was a nice change of pace from Game 1.