Red Sox Vs. Yankees Betting Preview: AL Wild Card Game Pick, Prop Bets

The Red Sox and Yankees will renew their rivalry Tuesday night at Fenway Park in the 2021 American League Wild Card Game.

The AL East foes finished the Major League Baseball regular season with identical records (92-70), and Boston narrowly edged New York in the head-to-head tiebreaker (10-9) to secure the top wild-card spot and home-field advantage for the winner-take-all showdown.

So, it’s fair to say we’re looking at a toss-up, especially with Tuesday’s starting pitchers — Nathan Eovaldi for the Red Sox and Gerrit Cole for the Yankees — each coming off a solid campaign. And the betting odds for the matchup certainly reflect that.

Let’s take a look at the odds, courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook, along with three prop bets to consider and a prediction for the game, the winner of which will face the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Division Series.

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Fenway Park

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 8:08 p.m. ET

Run line: Yankees -1.5 (+125), Red Sox +1.5 (-145)

Total: Over 8 (-105), Under 8 (-115)

Moneyline: Yankees -135, Red Sox +115

Three prop bets to consider:

1. Nathan Eovaldi Over 5.5 strikeouts (-115)

The Yankees had MLB’s sixth-highest strikeout rate during the regular season (24.5%). And Eovaldi, while not a huge strikeout guy (9.6 K/9), has struck out at least six batters in 15 of his last 17 starts.