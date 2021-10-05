Red Sox-Yankees Preview: Looking At Stats That Might Matter In Wild-Card Clash

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees each played 162 regular-season games, including 19 between themselves, and couldn’t solve much of anything.

For better or worse, they’ll do just that Tuesday night at Fenway Park in the American League Wild Card Game.

The rivals played each other as close as they could this season, with Boston winning 10 of the 19 games, outscoring the Bronx Bombers by a single run.

You might say the stats don’t matter in a one-game playoff, but if you’re looking for a frame of reference, we’ve hit the books looking for some statistical context that might clue us in on what happens Tuesday night.

Then again, if a ball hits a pebble and bounces a certain way, none of it really matters. Hopefully the numbers do matter, though, because otherwise, this exercise is a giant waste of time. With that, let’s get into it.

FIRST RUN WINS?

Might be slightly overstating it there, but the merits of scoring first are obvious, and both of these teams thrived when they were able to put their cleats on home plate before their opponents.