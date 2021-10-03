Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Game: Key Details For Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are heading to the American League Wild Card game, and the New York Yankees will be waiting there for them.

With the Red Sox beating the Washington Nationals on Sunday and the Yankees sneaking past the Tampa Bay Rays, the two sides will meet in the winner-take-all American League Wild Card game Tuesday.

So, here’s what you need to know.

— The game will be held at Fenway Park. While the Red Sox and Yankees both finished with 92-70 records, Boston holds the main tiebreaker, which is head-to-head record, after going 10-9 against the Yankees this season.

— ESPN will carry the game. First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET on ESPN, with a Statcast-driven telecast airing on ESPN2. FuboTV carries ESPN, and you can get a free trial here.

— NESN will have a full hour of pregame and postgame coverage Tuesday, as well as a playoff special entitled “October: Wild Card Playoff” on Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

— The winner of the Wild Card game will play the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series. That schedule for the best-of-five series is as follows (all times TBD):