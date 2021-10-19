NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Arroyo is taking the Jerry Remy Fight Club to his feet.

The Red Sox infielder will honor the NESN broadcaster and Boston legend Tuesday as he takes the field for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series with a pair of customized New Balances.

The cleats say “Jerry Remy” across the heels in the Red Sox’s signature font. Check it out:

Remy stepped away from the booth this year to focus on receiving treatment for lung cancer. The team has supported and rallied around Remy all summer. The former Red Sox star threw out the first pitch before the Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees.

Arroyo, his cool cleats and the Red Sox get going Wednesday night at 8:08 p.m. ET against the Astros. Boston leads Houston 2-1.