Red Sox’s Hunter Renfroe Named AL Right Field Gold Glove Finalist

Renfroe certainly deserves the honor

by

Hunter Renfroe had an incredible defensive year for the Boston Red Sox, and he’s getting recognized for it.

The right fielder was nominated as an American League Gold Glove Award finalist for right field. He’s joined by the New York Yankees’ Joey Gallo and Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker.

Renfroe’s nomination certainly comes as no surprise given the fact he led Major League Baseball in outfield assists with 16 and made highlight-reel catch after highlight-reel catch throughout the season, often bailing the Red Sox out of tough situations.

The winner will be announced Nov. 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

