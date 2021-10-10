Red Sox’s Kyle Schwarber Gets It, Celebrates Routine Play To First Base

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Schwarber gets it.

The Boston Red Sox slugger may not be a natural first baseman, but he seems to be one of the the most redeemable players to put on the uniform.

The Red Sox acquired Schwarber at the Major League Baseball trade deadline hoping the typical left fielder could learn to play first base. He’s shown his limitations there, but has more than made up for it. Game 3 of the American League Division Series was a great example of that.

Schwarber made a slightly embarrassing error in the top of the third against the Tampa Bay Rays, overthrowing an underhand toss to Nathan Eovaldi covering first to make an out. But you’ve got to give him credit for his hilarious celebration after getting the routine play right in the fourth, pumping his fist and tipping his cap to the fans at Fenway Park who cheered for him.

Self deprecation is a great form of humor, and it shows why he’s fit so well in Boston this year — even if he still is ironing out some wrinkles on defense.

Schwarber also hit Boston’s leadoff home run that got them on the board, and was batting 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI after the fourth frame.