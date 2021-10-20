NESN Logo Sign In

He’s still working on the pronunciation, but Kyle Schwarber has been named an “honorary citizen” of Waltham.

The Massachusetts city has been the center of a running joke among listeners of Barstool Sports’ “Section 10” podcast, who dubbed the Red Sox slugger as “Kyle from Waltham.”

So after Schwarber showed up to postgame press conferences after Boston’s Game 3 win Monday night in a red Waltham Hawks shirt, the actual residents caught on and completely embraced the joke.

So much so, City Councilor Joseph P. LaCava on Wednesday shared a city resolution to make him an honorary citizen to his Instagram.

The City Councilor of Waltham has made Kyle Schwarber an honorary citizen of Waltham. We did it. pic.twitter.com/dFmKYw4W6N — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 20, 2021

These are the storylines we love.