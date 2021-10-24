Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Finally Opens Up About Nagging Arm Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers clearly was not at 100% over the course of the Red Sox’s postseason run.

Boston’s third baseman appeared to be bothered by an arm injury, though virtually no details about the ailment were given over the past few weeks. Devers sported a protective sleeve on his right arm throughout the Red Sox’s October slate, and discomfort seemed to arise following violent swings.

After Boston’s 2021 season came to an end Friday night in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, Devers finally peeled back the curtain a bit on the injury.

“When I swung, I felt like a pinch,” Devers told WEEI.com. “I had inflammation.”

The injury never seemed to put Devers even remotely in jeopardy of missing any playoff games. As Devers explained to WEEI.com, Boston’s medical staff deemed the elbow would not sustain further damage if he continued playing.

With the Red Sox’s World Series pursuit now over, Devers will have plenty of time to rest up before he begins his preparations for the 2022 campaign.