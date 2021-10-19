Relive Best Red Sox Highlights From ALCS Game 3 Win Over Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

There was no shortage of opportunities for Red Sox fans to turn up the volume Monday night at Fenway Park.

Game 3 of the American League Championship Series brought exciting highlights from wire to wire. Former Boston closer Jonathan Papelbon got the ball rolling with his electric ceremonial first pitch, and the Red Sox offense kept the party going with four home runs, including a Kyle Schwarber grand slam. Eduardo Rodriguez also hurled a six-inning gem in Boston’s 12-3 win over the Houston Astros.

If you were looking to relive the memorable contest, the 27-second clip shared to the Red Sox’s official social media channels Tuesday morning should do the trick.

All in a day's work. pic.twitter.com/hVZfQShMqX — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 19, 2021

The Red Sox and the Astros will meet for Game 4 of their best-of-seven series Tuesday night. NESN will provide both pregame and postgame coverage of the critical matchup, which is slated to begin at 8:08 p.m. ET.