Relive Red Sox Winning Pitch, Clinching 2013 World Series Championship

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox found themselves as World Series champions once again on this day eight years ago.

On Oct. 30, 2013, the Red Sox clinched the World Series at Fenway Park, and it was the first time Boston was able to do so on its home turf since 1918. The Red Sox, of course, won the 2004 World Series while playing the Cardinals in St. Louis.

And, well, we figured it only made sense for fans to reminisce.

Check out this video of Koji Uehara as he threw the final pitch to solidify Boston’s Game 6 win against the Cardinals, and the memorable celebration that ensued.

OTD in 2013, the @RedSox won the World Series at home for the first time since 1918 ? pic.twitter.com/ZQ681w6Fp8 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2021

Boston came up two games shy of the World Series during the most recent 2021 season as they fell short to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series 4-2.

But here’s to hoping another run like that of 2013 is right around the corner.