Richard Seymour Asks What Took So Long For Patriots Hall Of Fame Nod

Richard Seymour was honored by the New England Patriots on Saturday, being inducted to the team’s Hall of Fame.

“New England, I only have one question. What took so damn long?” Seymour joked at the beginning of his acceptance speech, via CBS Boston. “To be here is a great honor. My years as a Patriot were some of the most rewarding of my life.”

New England drafted Seymour as the No. 6 overall pick of the 2001 NFL Draft, and during his tenure, he helped the Patriots to six AFC East titles, four AFC Championships and three Super Bowl victories.

The defensive tackle made five consecutive Pro Bowls and three straight first-team All-Pro designations while in New England.

Honoring and celebrating two Patriots legends.



A look back at today's @TheHall induction ceremony. pic.twitter.com/Zp5mKwpNW2 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 23, 2021

Head coach Bill Belichick spoke quite highly of Seymour at the ceremony.

“What an honor it was to coach him,” Belichick said, via CBS Boston. “I just can’t really put into words what it’s like to have a player, a person like Richard Seymour on your team. And we were just so fortunate to be able to have Richard, and to have Richard play at a way that Richard played.”