Here’s How To Watch Richard Seymour Patriots Hall Of Fame Ceremony

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s Richard Seymour day in Foxboro, Mass.

Seymour on Saturday will be inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame outside Gillette Stadium. One of the best defensive linemen in franchise history, made five Pro Bowls, earned three first-team All-Pro nods and won three Super Bowls over his eight seasons in New England. Seymour, the sixth pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, spent the final four seasons of his career with the then-Oakland Raiders.

He is one of the nominees for this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class after being a finalist the last three years.

If you want to know what made Seymour so good, you should listen to the comments Bill Belichick made Friday morning.

Seymour’s Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Patriots will live-stream it on their official YouTube channel.

You can watch it below: