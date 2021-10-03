Robert Kraft Explains How Patriots Will Welcome Tom Brady Back

NESN Logo Sign In

During an appearance on ESPN’s “NFL Countdown,” team owner Robert Kraft laid out how the New England Patriots plan to welcome Tom Brady back to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

Kraft said the Patriots will run a pregame video tribute to Brady and also will stop the game to recognize the quarterback if and when he breaks the all-time NFL passing record. Brady needs just 68 yards to surpass Drew Brees, which could happen as early as the first quarter.

“I want everyone in this building to know, right before the Buccaneers come out, you look at the big board, and for one minute, we’re going to run something that I think is very respectful and worthy,” Kraft said on ESPN. “And if he winds up breaking the record — although I guess in some ways, I hope he doesn’t — but realistically, he will. The game will stop, and we will honor that moment out of respect to him as a great athlete.”

Neat moment on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown as @TedyBruschi talks with Patriots owner Robert Kraft on the live set from Gillette Stadium. Kraft shares the Patriots' plans to honor Tom Brady tonight. pic.twitter.com/ylsc4ZUp0z — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 3, 2021

This will be Brady’s first game against the team he led to six Super Bowl championships. Kraft was asked about the conflicting emotions of facing off against a player who brought his franchise so much success.

“I don’t think they’re going to be conflicted,” he replied. “We all have love and respect, but we all want to win.”

The Patriots, who overhauled their roster this offseason, enter this primetime matchup at 1-2 with two home losses. The defending champion Bucs are 2-1 and coming off a road loss to the Los Angeles Rams.