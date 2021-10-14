NESN Logo Sign In

Some might argue Tom Brady’s success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a knock against Bill Belichick’s legacy with the New England Patriots.

Well, imagine if the Patriots actually moved on from Brady when Belichick envisioned.

That, Colin Cowherd argued Thursday on FS1, would have been really damaging.

“Had (Patriots owner Robert Kraft) not stepped in, and Belichick moved off Brady in 2015-2016, and Tom goes somewhere and has this success for 10 years … I think we’d view Belichick differently,” Cowherd said. “We’d look at him as really lucky to have Tom and a crazy, silly old man. I think we would look at him differently: ‘You let go of Tom with nine years left. How can you whiff that badly?’ Now, I think we go, ‘greatest coach, greatest quarterback, hey, you’ve got to move off all these guys eventually.’ “

"By 2015-2016, Bill Belichick was ready to move off Tom Brady and Robert Kraft stepped in… It's the greatest thing that's ever happened to Belichick's legacy."



? @ColinCowherd explains: pic.twitter.com/H52XCN0gpt — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 14, 2021

The Patriots, of course, drafted quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round in 2014, presumably with an eye toward him being Brady’s successor in New England. Brady continued to fend off Father Time, however, paving the way for the Patriots to trade Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

Reports have indicated that Belichick didn’t want to trade Garoppolo, instead preferring to keep the much younger QB while moving on from Brady. But Kraft reportedly intervened, keeping Brady in New England for two more years after the Garoppolo trade, and the franchise benefitted greatly, winning a Super Bowl title to cap the 2018 season. New England previously secured two rings with Garoppolo as its backup.