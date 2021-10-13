NESN Logo Sign In

Bonkers is a good way to put it.

Yes, that the Boston Red Sox overcame all figurative and literal odds to make it to the American League Championship Series. Also, that they chose catcher Kevin Plawecki’s melancholy walk-up song to belt out during their champagne celebration.

Video of this sing-a-long from FS1’s postgame coverage went viral around social media, and fans of the team or the song or both couldn’t get enough of the players singing the Tiësto remix of Calum Scott’s cover of “Dancing On My Own.”

Well, it looks like Scott and the singer of the original song, Swedish songwriter Robyn, have both come across the sensation. Robyn simply can’t believe it, while Scott seems to be all-in for a World Series concert at Fenway Park — if the Red Sox get there.

In a HEARTBEAT @RedSox — Calum Scott (@calumscott) October 13, 2021

Here’s the original Robyn song and the Tiesto remix of Scott’s rendition. All three are super catchy.