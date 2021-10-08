Russell Wilson Injury: Seahawks Quarterback To Miss Significant Time

NESN Logo Sign In

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly could miss more than a month after undergoing surgery on an injured finger.

Wilson suffered what ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported to be a ruptured middle-finger tendon during Seattle’s Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on “Thursday Night Football.”

Wilson is expected to be out roughly six weeks due to the complicated nature of the operation, which required screws to stabilize Wilson’s finger, according NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Fowler added that backup signal-caller Geno Smith, who took over behind center for Wilson on Thursday, is expected to fill in as the team’s starter.

It certainly comes as a blow to the Seahawks, who are 2-3 through five weeks in a highly-competitive NFC West, along with the countless fantasy football managers that had Wilson in their starting lineup.