Ryan Brasier Has Electric Reaction To Crucial Strikeout Vs. Nationals

NESN Logo Sign In

Ryan Brasier knew what was on the line after he loaded the bases in the seventh inning of a one-run game against the Washington Nationals.

So when the Boston Red Sox reliever struck out Jordy Mercer to end the inning and stifle the threat, he celebrated accordingly.

What’s out of frame in that video from the Major League Baseball Twitter account might be even better. Mercer was not happy about the call, and he argued with the home plate umpire and eventually was tossed.

Brasier struck out two, walked one and scattered two hits in his inning of work against the Nationals. Not bad at all for someone who has only appeared in 12 games this season.

Of course, this isn’t Brasier’s first legendary reaction on the hill.