Scenes From Red Sox’s Champagne Celebration After Clinching Wild Card

Champagne problems.

That’s what the Boston Red Sox have after clinching a spot in the American League Wild Card Game on Sunday.

Now, the team will head back home to Boston to host the New York Yankees on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET in a winner-take-all game, with the victor moving on to the AL Divisional Series.

But first, celebrations are in order, because what matters today is they pulled another game out with their backs against the wall.

Boston finishes the regular season second in the AL East with a 92-70 record and drenched in bubbly.

Here are scenes from the postgame party after a 7-5 win over the Washington Nationals:

Tonight's forecast calls for (champagne) showers. ? pic.twitter.com/nrAD6K6JJM — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 3, 2021