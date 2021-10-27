Sergei Bobrovsky Has Been Unbeatable Heading Into Game Vs. Bruins

Sergei Bobrovsky has been one of the best goalies in the league so far this season.

The Florida Panthers have been one of the best teams in the National Hockey League thus far, going 6-0-0 to start their year. The re-emergence of their netminder has been one of the reasons they have started off so hot.

Bobrovsky has started in four games this season, going 4-0-0 with a 1.99 goals-against average and an impressive .942 save percentage. The 33-year-old will get the start against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

