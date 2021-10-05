Seth Wickersham Refutes Bill Belichick’s Claims Of Not Speaking To Him

NESN Logo Sign In

Forget Tom Brady; the relationship between Bill Belichick and Seth Wickersham is the one to monitor going forward.

By now, you probably have heard about the forthcoming book from Wickersham, an investigative reporter with years of experience covering the New England Patriots. The book, “It’s Better to be Feared,” offers deep insight into the Patriots dynasty, including the power struggle between Brady, Belichick and Robert Kraft. One prominent theme: Belichick’s penchant for rubbing players, especially Brady, the wrong way.

During the lead-up to Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Belichick denied specific reporting in the book while also questioning Wickersham’s sources. Then, Monday morning, Belichick took aim at Wickersham himself, claiming he never has spoken with him.

Wickersham refuted that notion in a tweet Tuesday morning.

“Was just asked about this in an interview,” he wrote. “Curious thing for (Belichick) to say. We’ve spoken many times over the years, recorded and on record, for stories both on Brady and himself: An hour on his coaching tree, 45 min on Ken Shipp and learning offense; 20 min on draft process, etc.”

Wickersham then shared a photo of an excerpt from his book, highlighting a conversation he once had with Belichick about drafting strategy.

Take a look: