Seven Thoughts On Mac Jones’ Performance In Patriots’ Win Over Texans

It wasn’t pretty, but the New England Patriots got back in the win column Sunday.

New England shook off a miserable first half defensively and overcame a 13-point third-quarter deficit to defeat the Houston Texans 25-22 at NRG Stadium.

Under the direction of rookie quarterback Mac Jones, the Patriots scored points on each of their final four possessions, culminating in Nick Folk’s game-winning 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining.

Jones completed 23 of 30 passes for 231 yards and one touchdown with one interception in the win, which improved the Patriots to 2-3 on the season and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Here are seven quick thoughts on the young QB’s performance:

— Jones connected on his first nine pass attempts, scattering those to six different receivers. His first incompletion came with 61 seconds remaining in the first half.

The rookie was especially efficient on third down in the early going. Jones hit Kendrick Bourne for 15 yards (on third-and-2) and Nelson Agholor for 11 yards (on third-and-3) on the Patriots’ opening drive — which produced a Damien Harris touchdown run — and Jakobi Meyers for 17 yards (on third-and-2) on their next possession. His only third-down incompletion before halftime was a throwaway.