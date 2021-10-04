Shannon Sharpe Doubles Down On Bad Mac Jones-Cam Newton Take

NESN Logo Sign In

After the Patriots lost to the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, ESPN’s Shannon Sharpe offered a take on Mac Jones that was …interesting, to say the least.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer said Sept. 28 that New England likely would be 3-0 if Cam Newton was the quarterback instead of Jones, the No. 15 overall draft pick who assumed the starting role upon Newton’s release.

And on Sunday, as Jones’ Patriots were neck-and-neck with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sharpe doubled down on the opinion.

“I might be the only one, but I feel very comfortable in saying, Cam Newton could be doing a better job than what Mac is doing currently,” Sharpe wrote on Twitter.

Even amid the Patriots’ slow start to the season, Jones wasn’t exactly public enemy No. 1. And of all the times to try to pick on the rookie, doing it when he’s keeping pace with Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions is a surefire way to look ignorant.