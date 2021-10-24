Shaq Mason Injury: Patriots Guard Leaves Jets Game With Abdomen Issue

James Ferentz took over at right guard for New England

by

FOXBORO, Mass. — While the Patriots continue to pile on the New York Jets, the injuries also are mounting for New England.

Starting right guard Shaq Mason is questionable to return with an abdomen injury. It’s unclear when Mason sustained the injury, but he was not on the field for the Patriots’ fourth-quarter drive that ended with a J.J. Taylor touchdown.

With Mason out, James Ferentz, called up from the practice squad, was in at right guard. Given the score and time of the game, it seems unlikely the Patriots would bother putting Mason back in, even if he is fine to return.

Jonnu Smith, Devin McCourty and Carl Davis also sustained injuries Sunday.

