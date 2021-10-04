NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady’s first game back at Gillette Stadium culminated in a controversial coaching decision.

Trailing by two with just under a minute remaining, the New England Patriots faced a fourth-and-3 from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 37-yard line.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones had completed 77.5 percent of his passes to that point — including a streak of 19 consecutive completions — and was facing a Bucs defense that was missing its top three cornerbacks. But rather than try for a first down, Patriots coach Bill Belichick sent out kicker Nick Folk to attempt a 56-yard field goal through a driving rainstorm.

Folk’s kick had the distance, but not the accuracy. It drilled the left upright, ending the Patriots’ upset bid and allowing the defending Super Bowl champions to escape Gillette Stadium with a 19-17 victory.

After the game, Belichick was asked whether he considered keeping his offense on the field for that fourth down.

“Not really,” the coach replied.

Was that the correct decision? According to ESPN?s win probability formula, yes.