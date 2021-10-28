Should Patriots Pursue Brandin Cooks Ahead Of NFL Trade Deadline?

NESN Logo Sign In

From Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins to Trent Brown and Ted Karras, this already has been a year full of reunions for the New England Patriots.

Could a certain speedy wide receiver join that list in the coming days?

Brandin Cooks, who played for the Patriots in 2017, currently is a member of the rebuilding Houston Texans. And based on his social media activity, he isn’t pleased with the direction his cellar-dwelling franchise is taking.

On Wednesday, the 1-6 Texans traded respected running back Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints. With a roster full of mid-level veterans on short-term deals, Houston always was expected to be a seller ahead of next Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. But the Ingram deal evidently infuriated Cooks.

“This is (BS),” the wideout tweeted shortly after news of the trade broke. “Such a joke.”

According to multiple reports, the Texans view Cooks and left tackle Laremy Tunsil as building blocks and aren’t planning to trade either. But if that stance changes — or Cooks’ unhappiness forces general manager Nick Caserio’s hand — the 28-year-old could be a worthwhile target for the Patriots.

Cooks was a productive deep threat during his lone season in New England, catching 65 passes for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns for a Patriots team that lost in Super Bowl LII. His 16.6 yards-per-catch average that year was the best of his career and a mark only one Patriots wideout (Josh Gordon in 2018) has matched since.