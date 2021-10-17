Six Thoughts On Mac Jones’ Performance In Patriots Loss To Cowboys

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — For the second time in three weeks, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell just short of a signature victory.

The underdog Patriots lost to the visiting Dallas Cowboys 35-29 in overtime on Sunday, dropping them to 2-4 on the season. Here are six thoughts on Jones’ performance in the loss:

— The final few minutes of regulation were pure insanity.

First, Cowboys kicker Greg Zierlein missed a 51-yard field goal that would have put his team ahead with 2:47 remaining. Then, Jones, needing one first down to run out the clock, had a high pass bounce of receiver Kendrick Bourne’s hands and into the mitts of former Alabama teammate Trevon Diggs, who returned it 42 yards for a touchdown.

Then, Jones and Bourne atoned for their miscue by connecting on a 75-yard touchdown pass on the very next play, with Diggs in coverage.

But Dallas responded. Dak Prescott converted a fourth-and-4 and completed a 24-yard pass on third-and-25 to move the Cowboys into field-goal range, and Zierlein booted one through from 49 yards to send the game to overtime.