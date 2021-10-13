Sounds Like Bruins Working Toward Extension With Charlie McAvoy

NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie McAvoy is entering his third and final year of his three-year bridge contract with the Boston Bruins, but it sounds as if there is an extension in the near future.

The Bruins defenseman has close ties to Boston having gone to Boston University before joining the Black and Gold in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Ottawa Senators in 2017. McAvoy also has become a staple on the blueline, especially after Zdeno Chara left the organization.

There are some players who will be in need of new contracts soon, but Cam Neely revealed there have been ongoing talks between McAvoy and the Bruins of late.

“We’re gonna hopefully get Charlie McAvoy done here shortly,” (General manager) Don (Sweeney) and (assistant general manager) Evan (Gold) have been working with Charlie’s camp the last couple of days,” Neely said over Zoom on Wednesday. “So, my hopes are we’ll see something here in short order. But you never know until it’s signed on the dotted line.”

Neely didn’t give specifics about term, but he did say he has no reason to believe McAvoy won’t finish his career with the Bruins.

“I haven’t heard any indication that Charlie wouldn’t want to play here for his whole career,” Neely said. “That’s what we’re looking towards, and hopefully we can get something done that gives him an opportunity to do just that. We’ll see where it goes. But I think Charlie’s embraced Boston. He went to college here. I think he likes the city, loves the sports environment, loves our fanbase, playing in front of a full house every night.”

That certainly should be music to Bruins’ fans ears.