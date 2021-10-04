Stephen A. Smith Already Blasting Refs During Patriots-Buccaneers

NESN Logo Sign In

It didn’t take Stephen A. Smith too long to send out a tweet blasting the referees (and kind of the New England Patriots) during “Sunday Night Football.”

The ESPN talking head seems to be of the belief the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were wronged by one specific call — an overturned fumble by Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers.

“That’s b.s. that was a fumble by the @Patriots (Jakobi) Meyers,” Smith tweeted. “It should be @Buccaneers ball right now.”

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians would agree.

Arians was clearly upset after the play was overturned, taking away a golden opportunity from the Bucs. Meyers originally was ruled to have fumbled at the New England 23 yard line with Tampa Bay recovering. However, after a review the play was overturned and deemed an incomplete pass.

The Patriots ended up punting the ball two plays later.