Stephen A. Smith Has Fiery Rant After Red Sox Beat Yankees In Wild Card

New York fans were crushed Tuesday night as the Boston Red Sox dominated the Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game.
One famous fan in particular got to express his frustration over the airwaves of his TV show.
“Look this is not funny okay? I mean it’s been 12 years since the Yankees have been in the damn World Series,” rambled ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith during Wednesday’s episode of “First Take.”
Smith, a die-hard Yankees fan, wasn’t quite able to bite his tongue when it came to his disappointment in Gerrit Cole, going on about the pitcher’s poor game.
“And this brother can’t get out of the third inning,” Smith said.
He also wasn’t pleased with Giancarlo Stanton.
“He thinks he hits a homerun over the Green Monster and he’s sitting around posing.”
The Red Sox went on to beat the Yankees 6-2 in to advance to the AL Division Series. They will face the Tampa Bay Rays for Game 1 of the ALDS series this Thursday at 8 p.m. E.T.