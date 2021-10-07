Stephen A. Smith Has Fiery Rant After Red Sox Beat Yankees In Wild Card

NESN Logo Sign In

New York fans were crushed Tuesday night as the Boston Red Sox dominated the Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game.

One famous fan in particular got to express his frustration over the airwaves of his TV show.

“Look this is not funny okay? I mean it’s been 12 years since the Yankees have been in the damn World Series,” rambled ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith during Wednesday’s episode of “First Take.”

Smith, a die-hard Yankees fan, wasn’t quite able to bite his tongue when it came to his disappointment in Gerrit Cole, going on about the pitcher’s poor game.

“And this brother can’t get out of the third inning,” Smith said.

He also wasn’t pleased with Giancarlo Stanton.