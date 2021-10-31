Stephon Gilmore, Duron Harmon Take Part In Ex-Patriot Jersey Swap

NESN Logo Sign In

Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon may not currently be members of the New England Patriots, but their bond seems to remain strong.

That was depicted Sunday as Gilmore and Harmon, both of whom were members of New England’s Super Bowl team, got together after Carolina earned a 19-13 victory and took part in the well-known on-field jersey swap.

Check it out:

We'd wanna get his jersey signed too ? pic.twitter.com/w6ny5HZJSj — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 31, 2021

Gilmore made his debut for the Panthers on Sunday and came away with a game-sealing interception because, well, of course he did.

Gilmore and the Panthers will travel to Gillette Stadium for a Week 9 game next Sunday, and the corner sounds excited for the opportunity to go against his former team. We can assume a number of former teammates will be looking to get his uniform next week, too.