Stephon Gilmore’s Patriots Exit Really Comes Down To One Of Two Things

The New England Patriots, especially Bill Belichick, absolutely deserve criticism for what happened with Stephon Gilmore.

At best, the trading of Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers is a cost-cutting move that hurts the Patriots on the field. At worst, it’s gross mismanagement of a disgruntled asset. The truth probably is somewhere in the middle.

But that rabbit hole is for a different story. The significant meat on that bone — Gilmore’s age and injury concerns; the reported contract dispute; Belichick’s mounting general manager misfires — must be hit from multiple angles.

For now, let’s focus on one question: Why is Gilmore apparently prepared to play for the Panthers under his current deal? It comes down to one of two things, and there isn’t much wiggle room.

Gilmore either really wanted to leave New England, or the Patriots really wanted Jamie Collins and cap flexibility more than an elite cornerback. (No, we’re not taking Belichick’s “mutually agreed to part ways” line at face value.)

In late August, when Gilmore first landed on the physically unable to perform list, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, among others, reported the star cornerback — who wanted a raise — was more comfortable being paid $7 million for an abbreviated schedule than a full slate. And the 31-year-old reportedly is prepared to do the same thing in Carolina.

Both sides are fine with Gilmore playing out the season for a prorated version of his 2021 salary, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.