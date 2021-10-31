Stephon Gilmore Sounds Excited To Try Exacting Revenge On Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

We all know how things ended between the New England Patriots and Stephon Gilmore. At this point, there’s no sense in relitigating it.

But the raw feelings will be triggered periodically this week, for sure, as the Patriots face Gilmore and the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.

Gilmore is back to playing after starting the season on the PUP list and getting traded to the Panthers. In his first game with Carolina on Sunday, he had a game-securing interception and looked like a player capable of continuing to play at a high level.

Following the game, he was asked about facing his former team, and he sounded like somebody ready to get some revenge.

“A lotta extra,” Gilmore responded when asked if there was any extra motivation entering the Week 9 clash, according to Panthers reporter Nick Carboni.

Whether that comes to fruition or not remains to be seen, but we’ll see what kind of bulletin board material, if any, the two sides give one another in the coming days.