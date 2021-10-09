Tanner Houck Roasted Kiké Hernández Postgame And It Was Hilarious

NESN Logo Sign In

Tanner Houck had a huge night for the Boston Red Sox as they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the American League Division Series. Most would argue that his teammate, Kiké Hernández, did too, considering he tied a pair of MLB records with a home run and three doubles.

But Houck wouldn’t agree.

Houck and Hernández were seated together for postgame media availability following Boston’s 14-6 rout of the Rays. Someone asked Houck for an evaluation of Hernández’s performance, and he wasn’t that impressed.

“There’s not much to say,” he said, immediately getting a deadpan look from Hernández and laughs from everyone in the audience. “I mean, what do you want me to say? You went 5-for-6?”

"The way I believe you grow in this game is by living in those experiences and talking to guys who have done it before."



Tanner Houck on his 5-inning performance against the Rays. @houck_tanner | #RedSox pic.twitter.com/3MdBADyuj4 — NESN (@NESN) October 9, 2021

It was all in good fun, as Houck recovered and piled on the praise.

“You can’t have much of a better night than that big home run. Absolute, lacing balls in the gap for doubles,” Houck continued. “Truly an unbelievable performance. Stepped up in one of the biggest stages of the season so far.”