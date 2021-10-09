Tanner Houck Roasted Kiké Hernández Postgame And It Was Hilarious

Tanner Houck had a huge night for the Boston Red Sox as they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the American League Division Series. Most would argue that his teammate, Kiké Hernández, did too, considering he tied a pair of MLB records with a home run and three doubles.
But Houck wouldn’t agree.
Houck and Hernández were seated together for postgame media availability following Boston’s 14-6 rout of the Rays. Someone asked Houck for an evaluation of Hernández’s performance, and he wasn’t that impressed.
“There’s not much to say,” he said, immediately getting a deadpan look from Hernández and laughs from everyone in the audience. “I mean, what do you want me to say? You went 5-for-6?”
It was all in good fun, as Houck recovered and piled on the praise.
“You can’t have much of a better night than that big home run. Absolute, lacing balls in the gap for doubles,” Houck continued. “Truly an unbelievable performance. Stepped up in one of the biggest stages of the season so far.”
Hernández, who tied major league postseason single-game records in hits (5) and extra-base hits (4), had quite the night, but so too did Houck, who stepped up in near-immediate relief of Chris Sale, who only lasted one inning at Tropicana Field.
Houck finished with one run on two hits, striking out five across five innings to set the stage for a Red Sox comeback.