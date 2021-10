NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall and Charlie Coyle have become a go-to pair for the Boston Bruins early this season.

Through the first three games, Hall and Coyle have both recorded three points each. The left-winger has managed to pot two goals and one assist.

Coyle has done the opposite, scoring one goal while having two helpers thus far.

