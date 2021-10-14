Ten Random Bruins Thoughts As Boston’s Season-Opener Nears

A prediction: Moore still plays periodically this season and does a fairly good job.

— An underrated nice story of this training camp: Anton Blidh. Not many sixth-round picks make it to the NHL, but Blidh for most of his professional career has, at the very least, been on the shortlist for NHL call-ups.

He played well enough to force Chris Wagner onto waivers, which shows how solid his camp was. His next task is beating Karson Kuhlman and/or Trent Frederic out for a spot in the game night lineup, but his best opportunity in the NHL is right in front of him.

Blidh has had decent success scoring in the AHL, and does a great job as a net-front presence. If he cracks a spot in the lineup, this will represent perhaps his best shot at grabbing hold of an NHL lineup spot, something that at 26-years-old, he has yet to do.

Again, a great story that he made the roster as the 13th forward. Now it’s time for him to make the most of it.

— The Bruins seem intent on trying Derek Forbort with Charlie McAvoy. If you would like a deep dive on why the might work, here’s a piece from earlier this offseason.

That said, there should be one objective in mind when Bruce Cassidy is determining who will play with McAvoy: Find the player that gets the absolute most out of him.

Anyone would look good playing with McAvoy, but the intent shouldn’t be getting the most out of Forbort or Matt Grzelcyk, because that’ll happen simply by virtue of playing them with McAvoy. Instead, it should be figuring out who of the two brings out the better version of McAvoy.

Who knows, maybe it will be Forbort. But in the end, McAvoy is who should matter most here.

— Linus Ullmark’s preseason performances are slight cause for concern, but try not to read into it too much.