These Five Bruins Players Cracked ESPN’s NHL Rank Player Rankings

ESPN’s annual ranking of the top-100 NHL players is out and the Boston Bruins got some love.

The Bruins featured five players on the ESPN hockey experts’ list — just behind the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning (seven) and Vegas Golden Knights (six) — including left winger Brad Marchand, defender Charlie McAvoy, right winger David Pastrnak, center Patrice Bergeron and left winger Taylor Hall.

Marchand topped the list for the Black and Gold coming in at No. 9. McAvoy was next up for Boston at No. 21, then Pastrnak (No. 25), Bergeron (No. 33) and Hall (No. 82).

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid unsurprisingly topped the list for the second straight year after earning his second Hart Trophy last season. McDavid led the league in both assists with 72 and points with 105 in just 56 games.

Do you think they got it right with the B’s?