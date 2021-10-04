This Angle Of Tom Brady Pregame Fist Pump Will Give Patriots Fans Chills

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady clearly was emotional upon taking the field at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The Buccaneers quarterback ran down the Patriots sideline — as he did for so many years while playing for New England — before delivering an animated fist pump in the end zone. Shortly afterward, the NFL’s official Twitter account shared a video of Brady’s fist pump from a different angle.

If you’re a Patriots fan looking for all the feels, watch the clip below:

Brady was all smiles while arriving at Gillette Stadium hours before kickoff. He also shared a brief hug with Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The 44-year-old quarterback waved at Patriots fans while entering the Buccaneers tunnel after warmups. Many Bucs players joined at midfield moments later, prompting boos from the New England crowd.