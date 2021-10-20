This Has Been Point Of Emphasis For Chris Sale Since ALCS Game 1

NESN Logo Sign In

After Tuesday night’s frustrating loss, the Red Sox on Wednesday will look for Chris Sale to help them regain the lead in the American League Championship Series.

Game 5 will mark Sale’s second appearance in the best-of-seven set. The veteran southpaw allowed one run on five hits over 2 2/3 innings in the series opener, which Boston ultimately lost 5-4 at Minute Maid Park. Sale was saddled with a no-decision for his 61-pitch performance.

Speaking with the media after the Red Sox’s Game 4 defeat, Sale revealed what he’s been focusing on most since his last outing.

“Just my delivery,” Sale told reporters, as transcribed by ASAP Sports. “You know, getting comfortable with it, being able to repeat it a lot. I think that’s where a lot of my inconsistencies have come, not being able to repeat that. A lot of dry throws, a lot of heavy bullpen sessions, stuff like that. Just more repetition I can get, the better off I’m going to be.”

Sale on Wednesday will be opposite Framber Valdez, who also lasted 2 2/3 frames in Game 1 but allowed more runs (three total, two earned) and hits (six) than the Sox left-hander.

Game 5 is set to begin at 5:08 p.m. ET. NESN will provide both pregame and postgame coverage of the matchup.