This Jayson Tatum Stat Is Encouraging Sign For Celtics

The sky may feel like it’s falling for some Boston Celtics fans, with the team at 2-3 after just five games this season.

But one source of encouragement is the fact that Jayson Tatum currently ranks 10th in the NBA in points per game.

The two-time All-Star hasn’t necessarily blown anyone away yet, so his average 26.6 points per game being up there with the league’s leading scorers is some good perspective for those worried that he hasn’t been firing out the gate.

And it should be noted, Tatum leads the league in field goal attempts (23.6 per game) shooting at a 42.4% clip. If more of those start falling, he’ll be even higher on the stat leaderboard, with the likes of Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Tatum, throughout his blossom in the NBA, has been masterful at making in-season adjustments. So as the Celtics continue to work out their wrinkles, the ceiling for Tatum’s growth just gets higher.