This Stat Shows Patriots Run Game Was Historically Bad In Loss To Bucs

The New England Patriots’ rushing performance in Sunday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was one of the worst in NFL history.

The Patriots ran the ball eight times in their 19-17 defeat at Gillette Stadium and gained positive yardage on just two of those attempts. Their longest run of the night — a 4-yarder by wide receiver Nelson Agholor — was actually a backward pass. New England finished the game with a total of -1 rushing yards.

How rare is it for a team to record negative rushing yards in a game? Incredibly.

According to Stathead, the Patriots were just the fourth team to do so since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. The other three were different iterations of the Detroit Lions (2007, 2006 and 1994).

The worst post-merger mark for the Patriots before was 2 rushing yards (on 18 attempts) in a 1986 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The worst of the Bill Belichick era was 5 (on six carries) in the 2004 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that broke New England’s 21-game winning streak.

“We’ve got to do better,” Belichick said in a Monday morning video conference. “That’s obvious.”

Lead back Damien Harris carried four times for -4 yards against Tampa Bay after managing just 14 yards on six attempts in last week’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. He briefly left with an injury late in the first half but returned after halftime.