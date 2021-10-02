This Unreal Assist May Make You Think J.D. Martinez Is Hunter Renfroe

NESN Logo Sign In

When it comes to the Red Sox and outfield assists — especially those that are instantly worthy of a highlight reel — you probably think of Hunter Renfroe. After all, the Boston newcomer set a franchise record in that category last month.

But during Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals, it was J.D. Martinez who had the jaw-dropping play out in right field.

He launched a perfect throw to third baseman Rafael Devers, who then executed a perfect diving tag to get Juan Soto, who was trying to advance from first base. Instead, Soto counted for the third out in the seventh inning.

Sure, it was a beautiful play, but it also came at a crucial time. The Nationals had gotten on the board via a home run in that inning, then Soto walked. It seemed like a rally was in the making, but Martinez put it to bed with this perfect play.

Prior to the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora switched up the outfield and noted he was more focused on an offensive approach, given they were in a National League ballpark and didn’t have a designated hitter. But based on this play, their defense didn’t suffer, either.