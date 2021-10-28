This Wild Celtics Stat Probably Won’t Surprise You After First Four Games

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics definitely are relying on the three ball to open the new season.

After finishing 10th in the league last season with 2,618 three-point attempts, the C’s have come out firing to open the 2021-22 season and sit atop the leaderboard with 188 attempts through just four games.

Boston has finished right around the top-10 in shots from beyond-the-arc in each of the last five years finishing as high third in the league and as low as 12th in the league but this pace is on another level.

To put it in perspective, the Celtics shot on average 36.4 threes per game throughout the 72-game 2020-21 season. Boston is blowing that number out to open the season under new head coach Ime Udoka with 47 long balls attempted per game.

If the Celtics were to keep up this torrid pace for the remainder of the season they would reach 3,384 attempts after 72 games and now with the season back to its typical 82-game schedule finish the year with an eye-popping 3,854.

Boston’s three-point percentage isn’t quite matching up with the shots yet as they currently sit 13th in the league at 35.1%, but there is sign for hope as the squad finished the 2020-21 at 37.4% and returned much of the same squad.

Hey, a three-pointer is worth more than two as long as it goes in this could be a positive trend.